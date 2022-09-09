John Hancock Unlawfully Raised Insurance Costs, Court Told

By Emily Enfinger (September 9, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- An Irish investment funds manager told a California federal court that an insurer breached its contract by unlawfully increasing the cost of insurance for a targeted group of universal life insurance policyholders. Skellig ICAV, an Irish collective investment vehicle, and its securities intermediary, Wilmington Trust, filed a complaint Thursday against John Hancock Life Insurance, alleging that it breached its contract by increasing life insurance rates on a basis that "unfairly discriminates within the class of policyholders." Skellig ICAV oversees Gannet Life Settlement Funds that are the "ultimate owners" and beneficiaries of 15 John Hancock universal life insurance policies that are subject to...

