Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miramax, Tarantino Settle 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Dispute

By Jasmin Jackson (September 9, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Miramax has settled its copyright suit against filmmaker Quentin Tarantino over his plan to auction off exclusive scenes from the movie "Pulp Fiction" as nonfungible tokens.

Miramax LLC said in a notice filed Thursday that it reached a settlement with Tarantino to end claims that he would infringe the studio's copyrights and trademarks on the 1994 drama by auctioning off "Pulp Fiction"-based NFTs — digital assets that represent things like art and music. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

According to the filing, the parties "expect to file their dismissal papers within two weeks."

Tarantino had announced in November 2021...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!