Miramax, Tarantino Settle 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Dispute

By Jasmin Jackson (September 9, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Miramax has settled its copyright suit against filmmaker Quentin Tarantino over his plan to auction off exclusive scenes from the movie "Pulp Fiction" as nonfungible tokens. Miramax LLC said in a notice filed Thursday that it reached a settlement with Tarantino to end claims that he would infringe the studio's copyrights and trademarks on the 1994 drama by auctioning off "Pulp Fiction"-based NFTs — digital assets that represent things like art and music. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. According to the filing, the parties "expect to file their dismissal papers within two weeks." Tarantino had announced in November 2021...

