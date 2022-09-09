AY Strauss Grows Franchise Team With Einbinder & Dunn Atty

By Emily Lever (September 9, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Boutique law firm A.Y. Strauss has added an Einbinder & Dunn LLP attorney to its franchise practice, the firm has announced. Stephanie J. Blumstein, formerly counsel at Einbinder & Dunn, joins A.Y. Strauss as a partner, according to an announcement Thursday by the firm. Blumstein will be based in the firm's Roseland, N.J. office, a firm spokesperson confirmed, and she specializes in litigation and transactional work related to business franchises. "I am looking forward to working with the A.Y. Strauss Franchise Group on some exciting matters with several national franchise brands," Blumstein told Law360 in a statement. "As a recent example,...

