Hilton Looks For New Legal Head As GC Plans Retirement

By Michele Gorman (September 9, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The search is on for a new top lawyer at Hilton, as the hotel chain's general counsel and head of environmental, social and corporate governance has shared her plans to retire at the end of the year, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday. Kristin Campbell, who's currently executive vice president, general counsel and chief ESG officer at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., intends to retire Dec. 31, according to the company filing. A graduate of Cornell University Law School, Campbell joined the McLean, Virginia-based hospitality company as general counsel in 2011 after working in-house at Staples Inc. Last...

