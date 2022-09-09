Barrister Fined Over Links To 'Offensive' Twitter Account

By Ashish Sareen (September 9, 2022, 4:50 PM BST) -- The Bar Standards Board has fined a former Doughty Street Chambers barrister £500 ($579) for allowing a Twitter account he allegedly helped to set up to be used to send a series of "inappropriate and offensive" tweets toward another advocate at the same set. The barristers' regulator fined and reprimanded Anthony Daniel Bennett — who now practices at Orchard Street Law in Bristol — on Sept. 5 for allowing abusive social media posts to be sent to Adam Wagner, another Doughty Street Chambers barrister, from the Twitter account @arrytuttle. There is no suggestion that Bennett — who was not immediately available...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS