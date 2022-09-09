Labor, Digital Trade Will Be Focus For Indo-Pacific Talks

By Rae Ann Varona (September 9, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Labor rights and digital trade were among the subjects of negotiations that could begin as early as Monday for the Indo-Pacific economic framework, according to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, as the first in-person ministerial gathering for the trade deal concluded Friday. Other objectives set for negotiations include increasing food security, reducing and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, and tackling corruption and tax evasion in the region. Raimondo said in a press conference in Los Angeles, where the talks were held, that the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity ministerial finalized four "pillars," which lay out the full scope of the IPEF...

