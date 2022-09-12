NJ's Acting AG Debuts New Outside Counsel Conflict Rules

By Emily Lever (September 12, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin will screen counsel hired to represent Garden State agencies for conflicts of interest in their legal work and in their advocacy, according to new ethics guidelines. New Jersey state agencies cannot waive conflicts of interest for outside law firms representing them, according to new rules set to take effect Nov. 1 that were announced by Platkin on Friday. If firms advocate for policies that are in opposition to the interests of a state agency, that may also conflict with them representing that agency, according to the new rules. "Outside counsel ... should generally avoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS