Nez Perce Members' Salmon Fishing Convictions Overturned

By Joyce Hanson (September 9, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An Oregon state appellate court has reversed the criminal convictions of two Nez Perce tribal members on charges of fishing for salmon on the Columbia River, saying a trial court wrongly concluded that a state gillnet regulation must be applied to treaty fishers to conserve salmon populations. A three-judge appellate panel said in a Thursday opinion that Oregon's evidence failed to support the trial court's conclusion that Nez Perce members Russell Boyd McCormack and Steven Delroy Senter Jr. were obligated to adhere to Oregon's gillnet regulation when they used gillnets to catch endangered Chinook salmon on the river. "We conclude that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS