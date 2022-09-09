Georgia Widow Drops Roundup Case Against Monsanto

By Rosie Manins (September 9, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Georgia widow has asked a federal court to dismiss without prejudice her wrongful death and product liability case against Monsanto Co., indicating she intends to pursue her claims over Roundup weedkiller in a Georgia state trial court. Janice Dollar suggested in a footnote of a Thursday motion that she wants the case back in the Superior Court of Glynn County, Georgia, from which Monsanto removed it to the Southern District of Georgia. Dollar alleges exposure to Roundup caused the fatal cancer of her husband, Michael Dollar, as well as her own cancer precursor condition. Dollar's dismissal motion comes two weeks...

