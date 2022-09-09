Jeld-Wen Investors Nab $13.5M Settlement In Antitrust Case

By Katryna Perera (September 9, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of door and window manufacturer Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc. have reached a $13.5 million settlement with members of the company's board of directors and upper management to end a derivative suit over alleged insider trading and antitrust violations. The shareholders — led by the Board of Trustees of the City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust, Shieta Black and Jason Aldridge — filed a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement on Thursday along with a supporting brief and declaration from lead counsel Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP. The shareholders are asking a Delaware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS