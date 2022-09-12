Mozilla Names Tech Veteran As Chief Legal Officer

By Sue Reisinger (September 12, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Mozilla Corp. has hired an experienced tech general counsel and deal strategist as its new chief legal officer, it announced Monday. Carlos Torres will be responsible for leading Mozilla's global legal and public policy teams, and developing legal, regulatory and policy strategies that support Mozilla's mission of coordinating the development of open source online applications. He will also manage all regulatory issues and serve as a strategic business partner helping the company to accelerate growth and evolution, Mozilla said. Torres, who will also serve as corporate secretary, will report to CEO Mitchell Baker and join the steering committee. The private company...

