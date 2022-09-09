SC Restaurants Lose COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (September 9, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge dismissed a proposed class action brought by a pair of Charleston eateries against their insurers after they were denied COVID-19 loss-related coverage, despite a provision in the policies allowing for certain virus-related damages. In his order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks wrote that the restaurants Black Magic and Fancy That! Bistro and Catering failed in their case against Twin City Fire Insurance Co. and Sentinel Insurance Co. because, crucially, they did not prove triggering physical damage occurred on their premises. Furthermore, the virus coverage in their policy was triggered only by "'Fire; lightning;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS