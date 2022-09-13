Boeing Credit Union Wants Out Of Data Breach Suit

By Greg Lamm (September 12, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Boeing Employees' Credit Union has asked a Washington state federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging that the financial institution failed to protect members' personal information after a ransomware attack on a third-party vendor, arguing that the credit union isn't to blame for the attack. BECU said credit union member Richard Smith failed to state a plausible injury caused by BECU related to the data breach reported on June 6 by a BECU printing vendor that produces monthly account statements, according to a motion to dismiss filed Thursday. "Plaintiff attempts to turn this ransomware incident at a third party...

