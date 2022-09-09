Ruling Highlights GDPR Best Practices In US Discovery

By Lionel Lavenue, R. Benjamin Cassady and Joseph Myles (September 9, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The European General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is a set of laws that govern how data is processed and controlled within the European Union, which became effective in 2018. Touted as the "toughest privacy and security law in the world,"[1] the GDPR applies to any documents, data, or information collected or processed within the EU. Most notably for U.S. litigants, the GDPR arguably requires the redaction of any personal identifying information — e.g., names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, employee identification numbers, etc. — from documents or data collected within the EU, unless certain exceptions apply or express consent from the...

