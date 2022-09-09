Judge OKs $700M SAS Ch. 11 Finance Deal Despite Concerns

By Rick Archer (September 9, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Friday gave Scandinavian airline SAS AB approval to take out $700 million in Chapter 11 financing, despite what he said were concerns about plan provisions granting the lender the right to make offers for the airline's equity. In a bench ruling at a telephonic hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles questioned the numbers offered by SAS in support of the debtor-in-possession financing package and expressed misgivings about the precedent set by the rights being granted to lender Apollo Management Holdings, but said in the absence of any creditor objections he would approve the deal. "I am...

