WTO Dispute Roundup: Same Stalemate, New Solution

By Jennifer Doherty (September 9, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. remains stolid in its refusal to resuscitate the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body, but Turkey and the European Union gave WTO members proof positive that a second level of adjudication is still possible with the buy-in of both parties in a dispute. Arbitration Replaces Appeal Turkey headlined the WTO Dispute Settlement Body's Aug. 29 meeting with a report on the outcome of arbitration it initiated with the EU this spring, announcing its intention to implement the arbitration panel's recommendations, the first successful resolution of a case through the stopgap mechanism. In November 2021, a dispute settlement panel came down...

