3rd Circ. Tosses Salvadoran Man's Deportation Review Bid

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 9, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Salvadoran man convicted of marijuana possession cannot overcome removal requirements of the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act through a waiver found in a 1952 immigration law, the Third Circuit ruled Friday, denying his petition for review of a deportation order. In a precedential opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit found that Jarvin Lopez could not get around the NACARA's strict consequences for drug offenses by applying a waiver under Section 212(h) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, because a "cancellation of removal" under the NACARA is not the same as an "adjustment of status"...

