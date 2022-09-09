NJ Pushes To Keep Former Workers' Comp Judge Off Bench

By Bill Wichert (September 9, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- New Jersey officials called on a state court Friday to reject a former workers' compensation judge's reinstatement bid, arguing that Gov. Phil Murphy followed the proper procedures in removing her from the bench after she had waived her right to an administrative hearing on misconduct charges. About a week after former Judge Audrey Kernan brought a wrongful termination lawsuit against the governor and related defendants, they said Murphy properly removed her as of Aug. 12 based on the recommendation of the commissioner of state Department of Labor and Workforce Development following Kernan's waiver of the hearing. If the court granted her request...

