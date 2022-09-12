Insulation Biz Asks 10th Circ. To Save Berkshire Antitrust Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (September 12, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Chase Manufacturing Inc. is hoping a "fresh look at the evidence" by a Tenth Circuit panel can revive its antitrust lawsuit accusing a Berkshire Hathaway-owned construction supplier of illegally coercing distributors into continuing to exclusively buy its insulation. In its opening appellate brief filed Friday, Chase — which operates as Thermal Pipe Shields — posited that a federal magistrate judge in Colorado was wrong to grant summary judgment in favor of the Berkshire Hathaway firm, Denver-based Johns Manville Corp. Chase argued that it had presented evidence that raised important factual disputes on every element of its claims. Chase also took issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS