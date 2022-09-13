Vivint Solar Buyers Ink Deal In Predatory Sales Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 12, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A class of nearly 1,000 California homeowners who claimed that they were duped by a solar company into entering unfavorable contracts that contained an illegal termination fee provision have reached a settlement agreement. The agreement heavily discounts default and buyout provisions in the power purchase agreement and nearly halves the required payment per kilowatt-hour, according to a motion filed in federal court on Sept. 8. Lead plaintiff Gerrie Dekker sued Vivint Solar Inc. in 2019, alleging that the solar power company had targeted low-income, elderly or active military homeowners to sign 20-year contracts for solar panels with the promise of low...

