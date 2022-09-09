Brand Battles: NBA Star Luka Doncic Looks To End Mom's TM

By Tiffany Hu (September 9, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Dallas Mavericks basketball star Luka Doncic is seeking to cancel a trademark registration on his name that is owned by his mother — plus three other cases you need to know. Business of Basketball Through his company Luka99 Inc., Doncic filed a petition Tuesday to cancel a trademark registration for "Luka Doncic 7," which is owned by his mother, Mirjam Poterbin. Doncic, 23, said his mother previously helped him in his "off-court business affairs" since he had entered the basketball scene at an early age. This included...

