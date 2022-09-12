FTC Shift In Compulsory Process Lends Staff More Clout

By Evelyn French and Bruce Sokler (September 12, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- In a move that allows Federal Trade Commission staff to conduct investigations into key enforcement areas without first obtaining approval of the full commission, the FTC recently voted 3-2 to authorize two new omnibus resolutions permitting compulsory process and to revise a third, which was approved last year. The three compulsory process resolutions concern: (1) collusive practices; (2) the car rental industry, and (3) mergers, acquisitions, and transactions. The last category was approved by an omnibus resolution last year and was updated by this recent vote. The FTC uses the compulsory process in its investigations through the issuance of demands for...

