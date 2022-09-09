5th Circ. Says Guatemalan's Stepkids Can't Stop Deportation

By Rae Ann Varona (September 9, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday rejected a Guatemalan man's bid to cancel his deportation on the basis that it would cause his stepchildren extreme hardship, saying he didn't provide evidence strong enough to prove they were U.S. citizens. Basilio Agustin-Matias had argued that the Board of Immigration Appeals was wrong to conclude that he failed to show that his stepchildren were U.S. citizens and referred the appellate court to an affidavit from his mother-in-law that purportedly verified his stepchildren's citizenship. But U.S. Circuit Judge Cory T. Wilson, writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, said Agustin-Matias "miscasts the affidavit" and sided...

