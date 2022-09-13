Shake Shack Accuses Typeface Co. Of Font IP 'Shakedown'

By Gina Kim (September 12, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Shake Shack sued House Industries in New York federal court Friday for threatening to take legal action over its use of the Neutra typeface, alleging that the font foundry is trying to "shake down" the burger chain to obtain licensing fees for something in the public domain that has no copyright protection. In a 15-page complaint, the New York based fast-casual restaurant chain alleged that Brand Design Co. Inc., a font foundry doing business as House Industries, has threatened to sue for copyright infringement, despite Shake Shack's use of the public domain Neutra typeface for its logo and signage for 16 years without a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS