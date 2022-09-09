6th Circ. Won't Revive Restaurant Chain's Virus Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (September 9, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Midwestern brunch chain lost its appeal for pandemic-related business interruption coverage Friday in a split Sixth Circuit decision that found civil authority coverage wasn't triggered absent proof of a causal relationship between COVID-19 in its establishments and government shutdown orders. In the 2-1 opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Allen Griffin, the panel found that although the Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio restaurant chain Wild Eggs had documented cases of COVID-19 among its employees, "those positive tests did not create the stay at home orders that caused Wild Eggs to close." In upholding the lower court's ruling in favor of insurer State...

