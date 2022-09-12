Chip Biz Can't Nab New Trial After Losing USB Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (September 12, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has rebuffed Microchip Technology's bid for a new trial after a jury found that an automotive technology supplier didn't infringe Microchip's patent on a USB system, ruling that Microchip didn't raise trial issues that warrant a "do over." U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson held in a Friday order that Microchip Technology Inc. cannot get a new trial in its patent suit against Aptiv Services US LLC over USB technology that can be controlled by multiple devices. Judge Wolson said he was unconvinced by Microchip's claims that Aptiv "unfairly influenced" the jury to reach its noninfringement finding, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS