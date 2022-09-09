Washington Commanders Sued Over Railing Failure Injuries

By Kelly Lienhard (September 9, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A group of four sports fans claim the Washington Commanders and the team's home stadium were responsible for the group's injuries from falling five to 10 feet onto concrete after leaning on a stadium railing which collapsed, according to a lawsuit the four filed Friday in Maryland federal court. The fans, Michael Naimoli, Morgan French, Andrew Collins and Marissa Santarlasci, added the team and the stadium showed a callous attitude toward the fans, telling the group to "get the fuck out of the stadium" after the incident. "It was the evident desire and actions of the defendants to undertake the greatest...

