7-Eleven's Creatine Demand Nixed Monster Collab, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (September 9, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The co-CEO of Monster Beverage Corp. on Friday told a California federal jury considering false advertising claims against Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. that 7-Eleven Inc. wanted to partner on an energy drink, but the deal fell through because Monster couldn't dissuade the convenience store chain from including creatine as an ingredient. Rodney Cyril Sacks — who already told the jury on Thursday that Monster's predecessor, Hansen's, discovered in the late 1990s that creatine is not shelf-stable — said during redirect questions by Monster that his company was unable to change 7-Eleven's mind and did not move forward with the proposed partnership several years ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS