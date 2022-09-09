Miley Cyrus Faces Suit Over Instagram Photo Of Herself

By Adam Lidgett (September 9, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Miley Cyrus was hit with a copyright infringement suit alleging that she posted a photographer's image of her to her Instagram account without permission. Cyrus is the latest celebrity to attract a copyright suit over an Instagram post. This suit filed Friday came from photographer Robert Barbera, who has sued Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa in the past. Barbera said he took a photograph of Cyrus waving to onlookers as she exited a building in February 2020 that he eventually got a copyright on. However, he said he saw that the photo was posted on Cyrus' Instagram not long...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS