Senegal Guard Co. Asks Fed. Circ. To Keep Embassy Contract

By Rae Ann Varona (September 13, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A longtime security servicer for the U.S. Embassy in Senegal urged the Federal Circuit not to cancel a solicitation for continuing security services, saying a rival bidder who got ahold of its proprietary information should be disqualified instead. SAGAM Sécurité Senegal said the U.S. Court of Federal Claims was right to conclude that disqualifying Torres-SAS Security LLC Joint Venture from the contract bidding was the only appropriate solution to curing any unfairness that resulted when a U.S. Department of State contracting officer leaked details of SAGAM's proposal to Torres. "Torres received, and apparently utilized SAGAM's competition-sensitive proposal information and, as the...

