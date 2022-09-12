Jury Says Testing Co. ACT Owes $5.6M In Fight With Rival

By Adam Lidgett (September 12, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal jury found that the company behind the ACT standardized test should fork over more than $5.6 million in damages on certain counterclaims from a rival in a suit over workplace assessment descriptions. A jury found that ACT Inc. should have to pay $218,000 on government contractor Worldwide Interactive Network's false advertising counterclaim and $5.4 million on a counterclaim for intentional interference with business relationships, according to a Friday verdict form. The jury also refused to give ACT — which filed the suit to begin with — wins on multiple claims, including unfair competition, false advertising and copyright infringement,...

