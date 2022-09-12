DC Urges DC Circ. To Back Win Over Preferential Hiring Suit

By Isaac Monterose (September 12, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia and its mayor asked the D.C. Circuit to affirm their summary judgment win over a suit challenging the constitutionality of the city's First Source Employment Agreement Act, arguing that the claims fail since the appealing nonprofit organization is invoking absent non-D.C. workers' rights for its claims. In a Friday brief, the city and Mayor Muriel Bowser vigorously defended the First Source Employment Agreement Act, which requires construction projects that receive more than $300,000 in government assistance to have preferential hiring for D.C. residents. The brief argued that Associated Builders and Contractors of Metro Washington's privileges and immunities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS