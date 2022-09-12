NC Approved Monopoly, Health System Says In Antitrust Case

By Hayley Fowler (September 12, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The current and former owners of a North Carolina hospital system are looking to duck an antitrust lawsuit alleging that they drove up the price of health insurance for public employees, telling a federal judge the hospital's alleged monopoly was sanctioned by the state. HCA Healthcare Inc. and ANC Healthcare Inc. argued in separate motions to dismiss Friday that the Mission Health hospital network operated for more than two decades under a Certificate of Public Advantage, or COPA, which awarded antitrust immunity in exchange for regulatory oversight by officials in North Carolina. HCA — which bought Mission Health from ANC in 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS