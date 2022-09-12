Rockwell Retiree Wants Class Status For Benefits Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 12, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A former Rockwell Automation Inc. worker asked a Wisconsin federal judge to allow a class action accusing the company of using faulty, outdated data to calculate pension benefits for retirees and their spouses. Mark Berube said Friday that the proposed class consisting of more than 400 members meets all the requirements to move forward collectively against Rockwell Automation, which he said violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act through its joint and survivor annuities, or JSAs — benefits for company retirees that transfer to their spouses after their death. "Like the 400-plus members of the proposed class, class representative is a...

