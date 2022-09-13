Judge OKs $666,666 In Atty Fees In Benecol Settlement

By Collin Krabbe (September 13, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved $666,666 in attorney fees and reimbursement for counsel representing a class of people who purchased Benecol food spreads that were allegedly mislabeled as having no trans fats. The counsel award to Scott A. Bursor and Bursor & Fisher PA in the class action against Johnson & Johnson and McNeil Nutritionals LLC amounts to about 33% of the $2 million settlement. That percentage represents "an upward departure" from the typical 25% benchmark, Senior U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England said in his order Thursday. However, "based on the court's review of the case; the positive results...

