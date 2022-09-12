Nelson Mullins, Sullivan & Cromwell Guide $572M SPAC Deal

By Brent Godwin (September 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Homebuilder Great Southern Homes said Monday it will combine with special-purpose acquisition company DiamondHead Homes Corp. in a $572 million deal with Nelson Mullins and Sullivan & Cromwell guiding Great Southern and DiamondHead, respectively. The new public company, United Homes Group, will operate as a "land-light" homebuilder, meaning that it will work on lot option contracts instead of carrying lot inventory on its balance sheet, according to information from the companies. The model is intended to have less risk in real estate cycles than the traditional model. United Homes Group will trade under the symbol UHG, and the boards of directors...

