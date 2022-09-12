Ukrainian Oil Co. Targets Gazprom In Gas Transit Fee Fight

By Caroline Simson (September 12, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company has initiated arbitration against Gazprom, arguing that the Russian state-owned energy giant must pay for natural gas transit services rendered in Ukraine. Naftogaz said Friday that it had filed a request for arbitration with the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration, saying the Russian company had paid "neither on time nor in full" what it owed to the Ukrainian company. The arbitration will take place in Zurich, Switzerland. "We will make Gazprom pay," Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said in a statement. "Naftogaz also assesses the possibility of additional claims. We will use our...

