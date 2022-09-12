Ex-DOJ, FCC Vet Joins Freshfields In DC

By Jack Rodgers (September 12, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A former government lawyer with experience at both the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division and the Federal Communications Commissions has joined Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, the firm announced Monday. Jamillia P. Ferris, who most recently spent almost seven years with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, comes aboard as a partner at Freshfields in Washington, D.C., as part of the firm's antitrust leadership team, the firm said. She will represent clients in merger control disputes and other litigation before the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission. During a nearly three-year tenure with the DOJ from 2010 through 2013, she served as chief of...

