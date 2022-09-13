NJ Residents Seek Cert. In Feud Over Pet Food Factory Odor

By Hayley Fowler (September 13, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A group of New Jersey residents has asked a federal judge for class certification in a lawsuit accusing an animal food manufacturer of spewing noxious odors in their neighborhood, pointing to a separate class that received certification against the same company in another state. Named plaintiffs James and Manuela Sines are seeking to represent residents in a neighborhood situated across the Newark Bay from a Darling Ingredients Inc. facility that they allege has polluted the area with "noxious and vile odors," according to a motion filed Friday in New Jersey federal court. Their request comes on the heels of a state court...

