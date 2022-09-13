Employee Entitled To Same Share Scheme After Merger

By Alex Baldwin (September 13, 2022, 4:03 PM BST) -- Industrial services contractor Ponticelli U.K. must offer the employee of an oil and gas company whose contract was transferred to Ponticelli an identical share scheme to the one he participated in prior to the merger, an appellate tribunal ruled in a decision published Monday. The Employment Appeal Tribunal concluded that because the rights and obligations of share schemes are tied to the contract of employment, they must be maintained when a contract of employment is transferred to a new employer under U.K. rules governing employee transfers during mergers. As a result, the former employee of Total Exploration and Production UK, referred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS