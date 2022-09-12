NJ High Court Leans Toward Workers' Comp Duty For Brokers

By Bill Wichert (September 12, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court seemed open Monday to signing off on a state appellate holding that insurance brokers have a duty to advise new members of an LLC of the ability to opt into workers' compensation insurance coverage, while also wrestling with the foundation for such an obligation. The court lent support to a 2021 appellate decision reviving claims against broker Daniel M. Purdy over his purported failure to inform Christopher R. Friedauer that he would no longer have workers' compensation coverage when he went from an employee to a member of Holmdel Nurseries LLC. Friedauer later died following a...

