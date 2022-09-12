Wells Fargo To Pay $145M After DOL Retirement Plan Probe

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 12, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said Monday that Wells Fargo agreed to pay $145 million after a department investigation found that an employee stock ownership plan had been overcharged for shares of the company's stock. Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $145 million to end a probe by the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration. (Photo by John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The DOL said in a news release that the deal resolves a probe by its Employee Benefits Security Administration into a Wells Fargo ESOP managed by Wells Fargo & Co., Wells Fargo Bank, and plan trustee GreatBanc Trust Co....

