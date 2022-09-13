Waitress's Harassment Claim Axed Over Oblivious Defendant

By Silvia Martelli (September 13, 2022, 4:15 PM BST) -- An appellate tribunal has tossed an award granted to a waitress who accused a private members' club of harassment, concluding that the lower court judge should not have let her add a woman she claimed was her employer as a defendant without telling her about the lawsuit. The Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled in a judgment published Monday that Nicola Brooks was not told when Margarita Pleteni, a former waitress at the Wellington Club in London, amended her claim to add Brooks as her employer — because the correspondence was served at the wrong address. The tribunal's correspondence was sent to an...

