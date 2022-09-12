SpaceX Appeals FCC Denial Of Rural Broadband Subsidies

By Christopher Cole (September 12, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Space Exploration Corp. has appealed the Federal Communications Commission's decision to deny the company's Starlink satellites about $885 million in rural broadband subsidies, arguing the "grossly unfair" move holds SpaceX to different standards from other participants in the program. Starlink wants to overturn the FCC's early August rejection of the company's long-form application to receive millions of dollars it won at auction under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The SpaceX division was one of the most successful RDOF bidders in December 2020 for federal money to help deploy broadband in the country's hardest-to-reach areas. Despite that, the FCC decided last month after evaluating the...

