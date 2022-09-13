Shumaker Launches Tech Business Sector, Names Co-Heads

By Adrian Cruz (September 13, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP announced the launch of a technology business sector, an initiative the firm said was formed in response to the increasingly digital nature of the business world and the specific needs of its technology-focused clients. Sarasota, Florida-based partner Doug Cherry and Toledo, Ohio-based partner Phillip Lee were named co-chairs of the technology business sector, which represents companies involved in cutting-edge technologies, data management and protection strategies, software development, digital marketing, web design, and the provision of online services. "From startups to manufacturers to data companies, Shumaker's team is able to help a variety of clients with the...

