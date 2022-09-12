Light Street Blasts Zendesk For Not Considering Its Proposal

By Elaine Briseño (September 12, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Light Street Capital Management LLC released a letter Monday to the Zendesk Inc. board of directors expressing "extreme disappointment" at its recapitalization proposal being rebuffed, continuing the investor's attempt to lure the software company away from a $10.2 billion go-private deal it has already entered. Light Street said Monday that it "delivered a letter to the Zendesk board of directors expressing extreme disappointment in the board's failure to engage with Light Street or its shareholders regarding the alternative and superior path forward for the company and its shareholders." It's also encouraging the board to postpone an upcoming shareholder vote on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS