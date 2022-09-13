Insurer Agrees To Cover Construction Co. In Death Suit

By Emily Enfinger (September 13, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- An insurer dropped its dispute with a construction company over coverage for an underlying suit filed by the widow of a worker killed on the job, telling a Tennessee federal court it has agreed in mediation to provide coverage for the woman's workers' compensation claim. Accident Fund Insurance Co. of America filed a notice of voluntary dismissal Monday saying it was dropping its lawsuit, with prejudice, against Mississippi-based construction company Gray's Framing LLC and Dayana Zavala, the worker's surviving spouse. The insurer said it will accept coverage for the compensation claim filed by Zavala. According to court filings, Gray's Framing began renovation...

