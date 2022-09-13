2nd Circ. Says Guatemalan Can't Prove Odds Of MS-13 Torture

By Rae Ann Varona (September 12, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday refused to review a Guatemalan man's bid for deportation relief, saying he couldn't prove that MS-13 gang members in the U.S. could contact gang members in Guatemala to have him tortured or killed. The three-judge panel said that Renen Vides had to prove that each link in the chain of events leading up to his feared torture after deportation would be more likely to happen than not, but he couldn't in light of the evidence reviewed by the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals. "Vides had to show that gang members in the United States would contact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS