Navajo Nation Tells DC Circ. BIA Must Pay For Funding Cut

By Andrew Westney (September 12, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a lower court's ruling limiting the amount of damages the tribe's entitled to in its judicial funding dispute with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, saying the agency didn't have the latitude to reduce the amount it provided the tribe under a self-determination contract once that funding level had been established. The Navajo won more than $31 million when a D.C. federal judge decided in March that the U.S. Department of the Interior's BIA owed the tribe additional funding for 2015 and 2016 under an Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act contract....

