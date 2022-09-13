FTC Asks About Credibility In Appeal Over Altria's Juul Deal

By Matthew Perlman (September 12, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Members of the Federal Trade Commission probed staff attorneys on Monday during oral arguments about how much weight they should give credibility findings made by an in-house judge when he rejected a challenge of Altria Group Inc.'s $12.8 billion investment in Juul. Commission staffers are appealing FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell's initial decision in February dismissing the agency's case, which alleges Altria violated antitrust law with its move to take a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc. and through an agreement not to compete in the electronic cigarette market. FTC attorney Stephen Rodger said Monday during oral argument for...

